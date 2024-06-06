    Menu
    States & UTs

    Uttarakhand: Five Die As Car Falls Into Ditch In Nainital

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    June6/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Car Falls Into Ditch In Nainital

    Nainital (Uttarakhand): Five people were killed and as many as have been injured when their car fell into a ditch in Uttarakhand's Nainital, police said on Wednesday.
    The mishap took place in the OkhalKanda village of Nainital.
    The five people travelling in the car died on the spot while injured were admitted to a hospital, they said. More details are awaited. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Uttarakhand Car Falls Nainital
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in