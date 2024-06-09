J-K: 9 feared dead, 33 injured after terrorists open fire at bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi

The victims, who are believed to be from Uttar Pradesh, were swiftly taken to local hospitals for treatment. The shrine area has been secured, and authorities are investigating the incident.

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir): About nine people are feared dead, while 33 others have been injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to Shivkhori in Reasi district came under terrorist attack on Sunday, said an official.

Speaking to ANI about the bus accident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma, said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. Initially, what we received in reports suggested that the bus came under a terrorist attack after they opened fire at the passenger bus."

"The bus had been arriving from the Shivkhori shrine and was on its way to Katra. After the terrorist firing, the bus driver lost control and the bus fell down into a gorge," said the SSP.

Adding further, the official said, "Rescue operations are complete. Nine are feared dead and 33 injured. They were immediately referred to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals. The passengers were not locals. Their identities were not clear but from initial reports, they belonged to UP," said Sharma.

"Shiv Khori shrine was secured and area domination was done," added the SSP.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Mahajan said, "10 people died as a bus rolled down a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi."

