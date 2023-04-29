They must get justice: Kejriwal extends support to protesting wrestlers

New Delhi: This past Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in opposition to Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestlers have been on strike for over a week, asking that Singh, a BJP MP, be held accountable for sexual harassment claims made by seven female athletes. Friday saw two formal complaints filed with the Delhi Police Department against the WFI director.

Kejriwal said individuals who perpetrate such wrongs against women "should be hanged," showing support for the protesting wrestlers.—Inputs from Agencies