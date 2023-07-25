There is no 'red diary', just a BJP conspiracy: Rajasthan Cong chief Dotasra

Jaipur: On Tuesday, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed the "red diary" affair was a BJP plot and said he expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring it up during his visit to the state this week.

Telling PTI, "there is no such diary," he was certain that this statement was false.

Dotasra was responding to rumours that Gudha had a notebook in which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others discussed financial misdeeds. The Congress lawmaker was barred from participating in Monday's assembly session because of the disruption he caused.—Inputs from Agencies