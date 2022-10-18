The owner of a synthetic milk making plant in the UP district was arrested

Badaun (The Hawk): Over 100 litres of synthetic milk, made with washing powder, refined oil, and other chemicals, were found after the Uttar Pradesh Police raided a synthetic milk production facility in a village in the Moosajhagh area of the Badaun district.

On the food safety officer's complaint, police stated they had detained the unit's owner and booked him under the appropriate IPC provisions (FSO).

The device was operating inside a home, and its owner was supplying milk to a number of stores in the nearby neighbourhoods, according to the officials.

The food safety team has also gathered samples from local businesses and sent them to the lab for analysis.

Rural additional superintendent (SP) AK "We conducted a raid with the food safety team and found over 100 litres of fake milk from a plant in the Moosajhagh area," Srivastava added. Mangu, the proprietor of the factory, is the subject of a FIR that has been filed in this case. Further research is being done.

(Inputs from Agencies)