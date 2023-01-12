The northern border situation is steady yet unpredictable: Army Chief Gen Pande

New Delhi: Although there has been a slight increase in the number of Chinese troops in their areas across the eastern sector, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande said on Thursday that the situation along the border with China is "stable but unpredictable" and that Indian troops are adequately deployed to deal with any contingencies.

At a news conference held in advance of Army Day on January 15, he said that Indian forces stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have managed to keep up a "strong posture" and are prepared to "firmly and resolutely" defeat any nefarious plan of the adversary.

The Indian Army, according to the Chief of Army Staff, maintains a "very high" level of preparedness along the LAC and has sufficient forces in all operational sectors.—Inputs from Agencies