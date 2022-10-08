The Guwahati railway station opened an overseas ticketing counter.

Guwahati (The Hawk): Travelers from the northeast who plan to take the recently inaugurated Mitali Express between New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, and Dhaka Cantonment, Bangladesh, will be pleased to know that an overseas ticketing counter has opened at the Guwahati railway station.

Tourists and businesspeople from the northeastern states who want to take advantage of the Mitali Express can now do so thanks to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which has opened an overseas ticketing counter at the Guwahati railway station.

According to Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer of the NFR, tickets for the Mitali Express were initially only available at the Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri stations.

He announced that people could now book tickets for the Mitali Express without having to go to New Jalpaiguri or Kolkata.

New Jalpaiguri, in north Bengal, is 333 kilometres from Guwahati, the capital of Assam. Six out of the eight northeastern states, minus Meghalaya and Sikkim, as well as seven districts in West Bengal and five districts in north Bihar are served by

the NFR, one of India's seventeen railway zones.

(Inputs from Agencies)