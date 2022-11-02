The Google homepage now features Lens image search

San Francisco: Google has expanded its homepage to include a direct link to the Lens image search option.

By tapping the icon that displays next to the voice search button, users can "search any image with Google Lens" and "drag an image here or upload a file," according to 9To5Google.

"Google's homepage rarely changes, but this time it did. We constantly strive to broaden the range of inquiries you can submit and enhance our response times, "In a tweet, Google's vice president of engineering, Rajan Patel, stated.

Now from your desktop, you can effortlessly ask graphic queries, he continued.

According to the article, Lens transitioned from mobile devices to the desktop web with Google Photos and later Chrome last year.

Google Images on desktop websites switched to Lens back in August, and it also appeared in the search box on the results page.

An image recognition technology called Google Lens employs visual analysis to recognise objects and present pertinent information about them.

The internet giant apparently tested the addition of Lens to web desktop Search earlier.

A report claims that Lens was initially a visual search tool for mobile devices but has since expanded to Chrome. Google Search on the desktop web may get Lens as part of the upcoming update.

