The First Unit Of North India's Nuclear Power Plant To Commence Operations In June 2028

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The first unit of North India's inaugural nuclear power plant, situated in Gorakhpur village, Fatehabad district, Haryana is likely to commence operations in June 2028.

The information was given in the meeting presided over by the Chief Secretary, Mr. Sanjeev Kaushal regarding the coordination of officers of Haryana Government and Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) here today.

During the meeting, Mr. Kaushal directed power utility officers to expedite the relocation of HT/LT lines and provide 33 KV power connection for the plant site from an alternative source in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the project.

Furthermore, Mr. Kaushal directed the Public Works Department (B and R) and the Fatehabad district administration to conduct a joint feasibility study of road from the National Highway to the project sites. Such an access route would facilitate the smooth transportation of heavy lifts and Over Dimension Consignments (ODC) to the site.

Providing an update on the project's progress, Project Director, GHAVP, Mr. Niranjan Kumar Mittal informed that 74 percent of the ground improvement work has been completed. Additionally, essential equipment such as end shields and steam generators for the first unit, along with critical reactor components, have been received at the site.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Gorakhpur, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has so far invested Rs. 39.08 crore. This funding has been utilized for various development projects, including the construction of a metalled road along the left bank of the Fatehabad branch canal from Kajalheri to Gorakhpur, the establishment of classrooms, labs, libraries, and toilets in nearby schools, the construction of Gaushalas in Gorakhpur, the creation of a Turtle Conservation Park in Kajalheri, and the provision of a mobile medical van for free treatment and distribution of medications. Additionally, efforts have been made to enhance the skills of locals and provide scholarships to deserving students.

Regarding the residential township being constructed at Agroha and the ongoing progress of eight multi-storey residential towers and related amenities, Mr. Kaushal stated that they are in an advanced stage of construction. Occupancy of these facilities is expected by June 2023.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Environment, Mr. Vineet Garg, ACS, Development and Panchayats, Mr. Anil Malik, ACS, Energy Department, Mr. A. K Singh, Managing Director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd., Mr. Mohammed Shayin and officers of Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana were present in the meeting. —Jag Mohan Thaken