The first e-way in Bihar will shortly begin construction

Patna (The Hawk): There are several expressways in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh, but people will soon be able to travel on the first expressway specifically for Bihar.

Bihar will shortly begin building of the 189-kilometer Amas-Darbhanga expressway.

On November 14, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, will travel to Bihar to take part in the "Sant Samagam" in the Buxar district, where he will lay the cornerstone for this expressway project.

The 189-km highway will run through seven districts, including Arwal, Jehanabad, Patna, Vaishali, and Samastipur, before ending at NH-27 in the Nawada hamlet in Darbhanga district. Amas is located on Delhi-Kolkata NH-19 in the Aurangabad district.

The National Highways Authority of India is in the process of constructing this huge project after nearly finishing the land acquisition phase (NHAI).

The project will be built in four sections, with the first section starting from Amas to Shivrampur and covering a distance of 55 km; the second section covering a distance of 54.3 km; the third section covering a distance of 45 km; and the fourth section covering a distance of 44.1 km from Pal Dashara to Nawada. The project is projected to cost Rs 6,000 crore, and the NHAI has awarded the tender to three construction firms.

By 2024, NHAI expects to have finished the project. After this road project is finished, it will be possible to drive from north to south in Bihar in less than four hours.

This expressway is designated as NH-119D by NHAI.

