London (The Hawk): Elon Musk's proposal for a subscription model to pay for Twitter's coveted blue with verification is "completely flawed," according to the competition commissioner of Europe.

Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president of the European Commission, told CNBC on Wednesday that having fake accounts is a fundamental flaw in your business model.

"If you pay to be verified as who you are and to be certified as being who you are, anyone can be you. I believe that business model to be wholly flawed, she continued.

The coveted blue check, a tool formerly used to confirm the identities of journalists, lawmakers, and other public figures, was made available to users of Twitter's $8/month Blue subscription service.

The service would relaunch on November 29 as Musk revealed on Wednesday.

Following a wave of users impersonating verified accounts, the feature was disabled.

According to the report, Musk has also received advice to follow European laws from a number of European officials.

In recent years, the EU has strengthened its legal framework to combat misinformation and safeguard user privacy.

Although she denied that her team is in conflict with the CEO of the company, Vestager claimed that the revised policy will make it easier to keep track of developments in Big Tech, including Musk's changes at Twitter.

Because we see ourselves as a mountain, she continued, "we are never on a collision course with anyone."

