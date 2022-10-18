The court ordered the attachment of Mukhtar Ansari's son's assets

Lucknow (The Hawk): Abbas Ansari, an MLA, is the son of former mafia member and politician Mukhtar Ansari. The special MP-MLA Court in Lucknow has ordered that his property be attached in connection with a case involving an arms licence.

While considering the prosecution's plea, Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate A.K. Srivastava issued the order.

The next hearing date in the case has been set by the court for November 17.

On July 14, the court had already issued a non-bailable warrant for Abbas.

(Inputs from Agencies)