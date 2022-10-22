The cops catch India's most wanted petroleum product smuggler

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to officials, the renowned Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang member and most wanted smuggler of petroleum products has been detained in the nation's capital by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Sunil alias Banda, the accused, jumped the temporary bail in September 2020 and was wanted in 19 cases.

A senior police officer claims that since a few months ago, a team from the special cell unit has been working to capture the wanted and desperate criminals of the notorious Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang. On October 6, one of the gang's desperate shooters, Rakesh Raka, was taken into custody.

The officer stated, "The name of Sunil Banda was discovered during the interrogation of Raka, who used to assist the accused financially and was also involved in an extortion case of Karol Bagh in which the accused had sought Rs 5 crores from the victim."

"On October 17, specific information was acquired indicating that Sunil Banda would be visiting the Burari region later that day to meet with a friend. As a result, a squad was organised and sent there, and the suspect was taken into custody, the officer stated.

"Banda has a lengthy criminal past and has also spent a five-year prison sentence at Tihar. He met other criminals in 2016 when he was being held in Jhajjar Jail, and over time, he began running the entire oil theft syndicate, according to the officer.

His associate Harish used to weld in the pipeline to fit the valve, and Deepak Rathi would get all the information regarding the locations of oil pipelines from a Nepali Pipli.

Oil sales were Sunil Banda and Dinesh Rathi's responsibilities. For each 20,000 litre theft, Sunil Banda and his partners Dinesh Rathi and Harish used to give a set amount of money to the other team members before selling the oil. The remaining sales earnings were then divided among the three.

