    Menu
    India

    The Centre selects three officers to the Office of the Prime Minister

    author-img
    The Hawk
    November25/ 2022

    New Delhi (The Hawk): Three officials have been appointed by the Center to various positions in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

    The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has selected Deepak Mittal, an IFS officer from the 1998 batch, as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also accepted the appointments of Nidhi Tewari, IFS (2014) as Under Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office for a term of three years and Vipin Kumar, IFS (2013) as Deputy Secretary for a term of three years (ACC).

    Additionally, the ACC has authorised an extension of Rudra Gaurav Shresth's contract as Joint Secretary in the PMO for an additional two months past February 9, 2023, or for a period of three weeks following Mittal's appointment as OSD, whichever comes first.

    (Inputs from Agencies)

    Categories :IndiaTags :Centre three officers Prime Minister office DoPT Deepak Mittal OSD
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in