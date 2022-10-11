The building up of the skills of Bangladeshi civil servants begins at NCGG, Mussoorie

1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh to be imparted training in partnership with MEA by 2025

New Delhi (The Hawk): Today marks the beginning of the 53rd Capacity Building programme in the Field Administration for the Civil Servants of Bangladesh, which will take place at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie over the course of two weeks. In the time leading up to 2019, the NCGG has provided training for one thousand five hundred of Bangladesh's civil servants. Following the fruitful conclusion of phase I, capacity building activities for an additional 1,800 civil servants in Bangladesh have been initiated, and it is anticipated that these activities will be concluded in the year 2025.

This is the only institute in the country that has successfully educated 1,727 field-level officers of the Bangladesh Civil Service. These officers include Assistant Commissioners, Upa-Zila Nirbhai Officers/SDMs, and Additional Deputy Commissioners. Additionally, it provided training to all of Bangladesh's deputy commissioners who were working at the time. It has been ten years since the capacity building programmes were first implemented, and as a result, many of the trainee officers have advanced their careers within the Bangladeshi government to positions such as Additional Secretary and Secretary, resulting in synergy in the administration of both countries.

The Government of India established the National Centre for Good Governance in 2014 as the country's apex institution. It is a think tank that focuses on good governance, policy reforms, training, and capacity building. In collaboration with the MEA, it has undertaken capacity building for civil servants from several foreign countries. Civil servants from 15 countries have received training, including Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The officers who took part in the training found it to be extremely beneficial.

The Capacity Building programme for developing-country civil servants aims to provide them with cutting-edge knowledge, skills, and tools for delivering and designing effective public policy in an increasingly complex and interdependent world. It is expected that this will result in good governance and, ultimately, sustainable development, in addition to providing rich cross-country experience that will eliminate the need to reinvent the wheel. The Centre is sharing initiatives being implemented in the country, such as e-governance, digital India, universalization of public services, approach to sustainable development goals, use of Aadhar in service delivery, public grievance redressal mechanism, and disaster management, among other important areas.

Participants will also be taken to see various development projects such as the Delhi Metro, Smart City, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Central Information Commission, Election Commission of India, and so on.