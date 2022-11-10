The BJP releases a list of its candidates for the MCD elections

New Delhi (The Hawk): The list of election committee members for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, which are set for December 4, was approved by BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday.

There are 22 people on the committee, including Adesh Gupta, the president of the Delhi BJP, Meenakshi Lekhi, the chairman of the NDMC and a union minister, Dushyant Gautam, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Vijay Goel, Satish Upadhyay, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans, Gau

The election committee's inaugural meeting will take place on Thursday at the Delhi party headquarters. For the MCD elections, the committee will select the candidates' names.

A source claims that the Delhi BJP intends to recruit candidates who are active workers.

