The Abhijit Phenomenon: The sudden "out of blues" phenomenon of Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigning as sitting judge of the illustrious Calcutta High Court, assuredly joining the BJP in a jiffy is a "heaven-reaching God-Sent boon for that party in West Bengal, bereft till then of substantial credibility + credulousness resulting in the 100% serious party repeatedly failing to make a consolidated marj amid the state's "finnicky" denizens. But now, it is not so, claim noted proven analysts, and the masses of the state are fast transferring their en masse fondness, liking, support to the BJP as "Modi Hai To Sab Moomkeen Hai, Yehi Nahi, Modi Hai Eeseeleeye Sab Aasaanee Se Sambhav Hai Evam Ho Bhee Raha Hai". Adding to that "magical transformation in West Bengal" is Abhijit Gangopadhyay in BJP. It is evincing that the state is finally ousting itself from drudgery, anachronous, incongruous, stumped mentality, thus, remaining many, many years behind in terms of all round developments of the state paradoxically despite the state's "natural intelligence, poise, intellect, elegance, all-level natural sophistication, elegant parlance, inimitable natural sophisticated habits (seeing is believing!)...but in national level, far below mark". The BJP via the like of Abhijit Gangopadhyay and many more are bent upon transforming West Bengal, turning it in to a "national temperamental state unlike its present vibe". ...Thus, viva Abhijit phenomenon.

—Soumitra Bose