Efficient Deployment of Medical Resources: Silkyara Tunnel's Post-Rescue Health Evaluation

Uttarkashi (The Hawk)): A temporary medical camp has been set up inside the Silkyara Tunnel. After rescuing the stranded laborers, their health check-ups will be conducted at the same location. The temporary medical camp, established by the Health Department, comprises 8 beds along with a team of doctors and specialists.

