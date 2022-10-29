Telegram explores pay-to-view posts without Apple Pay

San Francisco (The Hawk): Telegram, the encrypted messaging platform, has been testing a pay-to-view post feature on iOS that uses its own payment system rather than Apple's in-app payments.

According to 9To5Mac, the feature allows users to charge others to access specific messages.

Some Telegram channels have already been granted access to the function, but it has yet to be publicly disclosed by the platform, implying that it is still in testing.

The iOS version for Telegram provides paid postings, although it does not use the App Store's in-app purchase mechanism; instead, it has its own payment system.

Although it is unknown whether Apple is aware of Telegram's ambitions, it does not appear likely given that selling in-app content via alternative payment methods is prohibited under App Store standards.

A Telegram spokeswoman told the publication that the firm has not been testing a feature for paid posts. As an alternative, some authors use pay-to-view and third-party contribution bots.

The business has decreased the monthly subscription rate for premium subscribers in India to Rs 179 from Rs 469.

The platform announced the cut in subscription prices in a message delivered to its customers in the country, as it concentrates on aggressively growing in a country.

(Inputs from Agencies)