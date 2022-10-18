Telangana: Rs 1 crore in cash seized in election-bound Munugode

Hyderabad (The Hawk): In a car travelling to the Munugode Assembly constituency, where the by-election is slated to take place on November 3, police in Telangana's Nalgonda district recovered Rs 1 crore in cash.

The cash was discovered by the police in the automobile being driven by the husband of a BJP corporator from Karimnagar during a vehicle inspection at a checkpoint close to Chalmeda.

The cash was found during a check by "Dynamic teams" that the police in the Nalgonda district had assembled. According to the person transporting the money, a BJP leader had instructed them to transfer it to Munugode.

The money, according to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), was intended for distribution to voters.

The episode, according to the leaders of the ruling party, is unequivocal evidence that the BJP is buying voters with its financial might.

They reaffirmed their accusation that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy promised to spend Rs 500 crore on the by-election.

Rajagopal Reddy allegedly defected from the Congress and joined the BJP in exchange for a contract for Rs 18,000 crore, according to the ruling party. Reddy recently claimed that the Center had given his company the contract six months prior.

In several separate occurrences, Hyderabad police recently confiscated Rs 8 crore in cash. The cash is thought to have been on its way to Munugode.

(Inputs from Agencies)