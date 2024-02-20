Telangana police arrest seven for impersonation in online English eligibility test to get admission to international universities

Telangana Police Bust Admission Fraud: 7 Arrested for Impersonation in Duolingo Exam. Fraudsters Charged for Collecting Fees to Pass English Eligibility Test for International Universities.

Rangareddy: Telangana police arrested seven people for impersonation in an online English eligibility test to get admission to international universities.

After receiving information from credible sources, the SOT LB Nagar zone team apprehended seven persons at Venkateshwara lodge who were taking the online English eligibility test Duolingo Exam to get admissions in international universities in the USA, Ireland, and Australia by impersonation under Hayathnagar police station limits.

The accused used to collect Rs. 5,000 to 10,000 from each student to get eligible scores to pass the exam. The apprehended accused along with seized property were handed over to the Hayathnagar police station.

The seven accused were identified as Kandakatla Praveen Reddy, Trivedhi Harinath, Banala Krishna, Edavally Aravind Reddy, Nenavath Santhosh, Malladi Naveen Kumar and Alakuntla Vinay.

Cops seized five laptops, four passports, seven cellphones, one keyboard and one mouse from the accused.

—ANI