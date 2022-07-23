Telangana governor attends to medical emergency mid-air

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan donned the function of a doctor to take care of a co-passenger who took unwell aboard New Delhi-Hyderabad flight on Saturday.

There was a panic name from the air hostess whereas the IndiGo flight was mid-air. Is there any physician on this flight, the air hostess requested.

Dr Soundararajan tweeted that she rushed to the rear solely to see a passenger trying drowsy sweating profusely. He had signs of indigestion.

“Made him lie flat. Checked vitals with first aid and supportive drugs and assurance. There was a smile on his face as much as on co-passengers,” wrote the governor.

On arrival in Hyderabad, the passenger was transported in a wheelchair to the airport medical sales space.

Soundararjan appreciated IndiGo air hostess and workers for well timed alert and facilitation. She made some ideas for the airline.

The governor stated the primary support equipment have to be saved in a prepared to make use of stage and contents verified each day. She advised that docs travelling on board might be famous on journey charts as in railways to attend emergency calls.

She famous that it was 4 a.m. mid-air and she or he was awake to take the decision. Your name might go unnoticed in sleepy hours, she stated.

She suggested the airline to impart Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) abilities coaching to its crews on board to assist the sick on flight. “I advise even citizens to take a formal CPR training to save others in emergencies,” she added.

Tamilisai Soundararajan had began her profession as a medical practitioner after finishing her M.B.B.S., P.G. in Gynecology. She was a training doctor earlier than getting into politics.—IANS