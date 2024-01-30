Tejashwi Yadav questioned by ED in Land-for-Jobs Scam

Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader, is currently undergoing questioning by ED officials in connection with the money laundering probe related to the alleged land-for-jobs scandal.

Patna: Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is currently being investigated by officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the agencys probe into a scandal involving exchange of land for jobs. According to officials the former deputy chief minister of Bihar arrived at the ED office around 11;35 am for questioning.



This recent development follows a nine hour interrogation of his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad by the investigative agency on Monday related to the same case. On January 19 fresh summons were issued by the probe agency for both Prasad and Yadav to appear for questioning.



Responding to these developments RJD MP Manoj Jha accused the leadership of BJP of exhibiting fear towards opposition parties and alleged that they are targeting them through "misuse" of central investigation agencies. He expressed his views stating that "The BJP is utilizing agencies like ED, CBI and IT Department, against those they fear... Their aim seems to be weakening opposition parties through these agencies."Shakti Singh, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from RJD highlighted that Tejashwi Yadav was underage during the alleged scam. He pointed out that BJP leaders are feeling uneasy because Tejashwi provided job opportunities during the previous 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar, where RJD played a significant role.



In response to these accusations Samrat Choudhary, Bihars Deputy Chief Minister and a BJP leader stated to reporters "When Lalu Prasad was the CM he was involved in the fodder scam. During his tenure as Railways Minister there were allegations of a land for jobs scam... The ED will certainly investigate this matter."



The 'land for jobs scam revolves around alleged appointments in the railways made in exchange for land parcels, between 2004 and 2009.

—Input from Agencies