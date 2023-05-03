Tehsil Day Was Organized In Rudrapur Tehsil

Dineshpur / Rudrapur (The Hawk): Under the chairmanship of District Magistrate Yugal Kishore Pant, Tehsil Day was organized in Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium on Tuesday to solve the problems of common people. A total of 15 applications related to road, irrigation, pension, encroachment, land dispute, road dispute etc. were received on Tehsil Day, out of which 9 were disposed of on the spot.

The District Magistrate said that the problems which could not be solved on Tehsil Day are being handed over to the concerned departments. Make sure to solve all those problems with commitment and priority and also make sure to inform the complainants about the action taken.

The District Magistrate instructed the officers that solving the problems of the common man is the topmost priority. Therefore, whatever be the problem of the public, make sure to solve it by taking personal interest. Directing the officers, the District Magistrate said that apart from Tehsilad Day, the complaints received on various occasions should be heard with decency and attention and the problems should be solved and resolved properly.

Among the major problems, Mithun Varman complained about non-receipt of disabled pension, on which the District Magistrate got the actual status of pension stopped online checked on the spot and gave instructions to the District Social Welfare Officer to remove all the deficiencies. Kotha's village head Deepak Mishra demanded to ban the movement of heavy vehicles (vehicles that evade toll tax) from the Gram Sabha Narayanpur link road, to repair the road at Sainani Chowk, to provide land for garbage disposal, to remove silt from the river On which the District Magistrate gave instructions to the officers of NH to install guards for the prevention of heavy vehicles. He instructed Patwari to reserve land for garbage disposal. Giving information about road construction work at Sainani Chowk, Executive Engineer Lonivi said that the proposal for road renewal has been sent to the government. The District Magistrate instructed the engineers of the Irrigation Department to inspect the spot with the head for desilting. Vanshika Gupta, a resident of Amardeep Colony, complained about water logging and non-regularity of garbage collection, on which the District Magistrate directed the Chief Municipal Commissioner to check the waste management system of ward number-10. Informing about the family situation, Mamta Devi demanded to make a white ration card in place of the yellow ration card, on which the District Magistrate instructed the District Supply Officer to take immediate action to make white ration card on the basis of eligibility and necessary for widow pension. Instructions were given to the District Social Welfare Officer to take action. Geeta Pandey demanded the death certificate of her husband, on which the District Magistrate directed the Deputy District Magistrate to get the death certificate issued after getting the investigation done. Tehsil Sitarganj resident Sukhwinder Kaur complained about encroachment on the land, on which the District Magistrate instructed the Deputy District Magistrate Sitarganj to investigate the matter. Nizamuddin Ansari demanded allotment of lease for building construction, on which the District Magistrate asked Nizamuddin to apply under PM Awas Yojana. Chief Minister Mahalaxmi kit was distributed to two women Pooja Devi and Pushpa Devi on Tehsil Day. On Tehsil Day, Aadhaar cards of 08 persons were updated, income certificates were issued by Revenue Department, copy of 06 family registers were issued by Panchayati Raj Department. On Tehsil Day, various departments put up stalls and informed about the schemes related to their respective departments. On Tehsil Day, Chief Development Officer Vishal Mishra, Additional District Magistrate Jai Bharat Singh, District Panchayat Raj Officer RC Tripathi, District Program Officer Uday Pratap Singh, District Social Welfare Officer Aman Anirudh, Deputy District Magistrate Pratyush Singh, Tehsildar Neetu Dagar, General Manager Industries Vipin Kumar, Drinking Water Corporation Assistant Engineer Pallavi Chowdhary along with concerned officers were present.