Teacher falls off & dies when bus driver applies brakes

Lucknow (The Hawk): A 70-year-old retired teacher who was in the doorway of a crowded bus at the time of a bizarre accident in Lucknow felt off and perished as the driver abruptly hit the brakes.

The event happened on Thursday at the city's outskirts, in the Mohanlalganj neighbourhood.

The deceased, named as Chandra Prasad Mishra, had taken a bus from Sisendi to Kaiserbagh to speak with the education department about work pertaining to pensions, the police reported.

The retired teacher was reportedly forced to stand in the doorway since the bus was so crowded, according to other passengers, according to Station House Officer (SHO) Kuldeep Dubey of Mohanlalganj.

"When some passengers requested him to halt the bus, the driver abruptly hit the brakes. The teacher slipped and fell on the pavement, suffering serious head injuries "SHO stated.

He was taken to the closest hospital and later died from his wounds there.

