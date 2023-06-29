    Menu
    Economy & Business

    TCS acts against 6 employees for favouring staffing firms; sees short-term volatilities in biz

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    June29/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Mumbai: TCS Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on Thursday that the company had taken action against six employees for showing bias towards a select group of hiring agencies.

    The cash cow of the Tata Group anticipates fluctuating quarterly results due to commercial uncertainty in the developed world, but he assured shareholders that the company has solid prospects in the medium to long term.

    He added that in February and March, the company received two whistleblower reports from India and the United States, respectively, claiming misbehaviour by some employees of the resource allocation group, which is responsible for assigning contractual employees from empanelled staffing agencies.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :TCS Chairman N. Chandrasekaran Tata Group short-term volatilities
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in