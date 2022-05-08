Tanuj, Purushottam Win Gold In Boxing At SFA Uttarakhand

Dehradun (The Hawk): Tanuj Singh and Purushottam Kumar collected well-fought gold medals in their respective weight categories, helping Maharana Pratap Sports College make a mark on the leaderboard at the Sports For All Championship Uttarakhand 2022 held at the Social Baluni Public School here on Sunday.

Tanuj Singh beat Amit Singh, a fellow Maharana Pratap Sports College student in the Under-17 44kg to 46kg weight category with a score of 30-27. Whereas in the Under-17 48kg to 50kg weight category, Purushottam Kumar beat Dev Kumar of PYDS Learning Academy, scoring 30-26.

Among the younger lot, Patanjali Gurukulam, Haridwar boys Ashutosh and Mayank fought a close final bout in the 24kg to 26kg weight category wherein Ashutosh came out on top, scoring 29-28. The 26kg to 28kg weight category in the same age group also saw Patanjali Gurukulam boys fight it out for the top spot, where young Ankit beat Rishab Raj with a score of 30-27.

As the Sports For All Championship Uttarakhand advances, the fight for the top spot on the inter-school leaderboard has intensified, with Patanjali Gurukulam, Haridwar, Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun and Him Jyoti school in the fray as of Sunday afternoon.

Elsewhere at The Tonsbridge School’s skating rink, Gautam Bhatnagar of Jaswant Modern Sr. Sec. School stole the gold medal in the Under-19 500m Quads category by registering an enviable timing of 1:18.34 secs. The Aryan School boys Rachit Goyal (1:22.72) and Dev Gureja (1:24.19) settled for silver and bronze respectively.

Meanwhile in the Under-17 500m Quads Skating event, The Aryan School’s Mohd. Affan came out of top by clocking 1:17.28 secs. The silver medal was won by Aditya Johari with a paper-thin margin of less than a second. Young Johari clocked 1:18.11 secs, while bronze medal winner Joyjeet of Delhi Public School Ranipur (DPS Ranipur) finished the race in 1:18.63 secs.