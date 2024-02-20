Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns from Samajwadi Party and MLC Position

This decision follows his recent resignation as the party's national general secretary, where he accused the leadership of discrimination and a lack of support.

New Delhi: Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party, has tendered his resignation from the party. Additionally, he has stepped down from his position as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), as reported by ANI.



This decision comes on the heels of Maurya's resignation from the role of the party's national general secretary last week. In his resignation statement, he cited discrimination within the party leadership and a lack of support for his statements as key factors in his departure.