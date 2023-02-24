Supporters Of Khalistan Sympathiser Amritpal Clash With Police In Punjab

Chandigarh: Carrying swords and arms, supporters of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' group, on Thursday clashed with the police and forcefully entered a police complex in Punjab's Amritsar district in protest against the arrest of their activist.

Six policemen were injured amid the protests and were admitted to a hospital. The supporters were staging a demonstration in Ajnala town against the arrest of Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan. A case was registered against Amritpal Singh and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed crowd of protesters outside the police station, while the cops tried to control the crowd. "The FIR was registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next," Amritpal Singh, who had recently reportedly issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Waris Punjab De is an organisation of radicals founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

—IANS