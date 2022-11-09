Sub-Inspector shot in Varanasi, UP, is critically wounded

Varanasi (The Hawk): Three criminals opened fire on a police sub-inspector in the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh's Jagatpur region under the Rohania police circle, seriously injuring him, according to the police.

Police Sub-Inspector Ajay Yadav, a member of the 2015 batch, was hospitalised after receiving chest wounds from a bullet.

After stealing Yadav's service gun and wallet, the attackers ran away.

After securing the district's border, a large-scale checking operation was started, and police personnel in neighbouring districts were also informed.

"Yadav, who is currently assigned to the Luxa police station, was standing at the plot where his house was being built when the three miscreants opened fire on him, later fleeing the scene," said Commissioner of Police Satish Ganesh.

Yadav was taken to the hospital right away, and the police commissioner later stated that he was in a "critical but stable" condition.

A manhunt was started to find the attackers when all senior commissionerate and Varanasi Rural district authorities arrived at the scene.

The police were attempting to identify the attackers and determine the reason for the attack.

(Inputs from Agencies)