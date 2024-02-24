    Menu
    Editorial & Analyses

    Students Unrest En Masse

    author-img
    Soumitra Bose
    February24/ 2024
    Amidst escalating student unrest fueled by repeated exam postponements, the youth find themselves on the precipice of despair.

    Representative Image

    Students Unrest En Masse...No Consoling, Appeasing, Appealing, Pacifying, (Re)assuring, Cooling, Entertaining, Bonding, Pal-ing, Buddying Them, Only, Angering them pushing them on to khud of no return. No wonder, they are pissed off, infuriated, enraged aplenty realising their near-100% uncertain immediate future in the abs absence of their basic necessity of exams that are being repeatedly postponed due to the farmers', weather's macabre vagaries, say they in utmost unison. They now are on the sheer brink of raising their hands in utter haplessness, hopelessness. They need to be pacified, cooled, calmed, quietened right away, come what may. Or else, there could be violent upheavel via them, say many, and that could well be uncontrollable, "bloody"...Avoid that, say all.

    —Soumitra Bose

