Students Took Out Voter Awareness Rally In The City

Dineshpur (The Hawk): On Monday, during the revision program of voter list in the city, the students of late Chittaranjan Raha Inter College took out a voter awareness rally in the city and made people aware.

Principal in-charge Subhash Shukla inaugurated the rally and flagged off the rally. Apart from the Principal, the rally was led by NCC students. The rally started from the school and passed through the main roads of the city via the main intersection, vegetable market, Valmiki temple and reached the college via ITI Maudan. The children had placards with slogans related to voting in their hands. Subhash Shukla said that no person should be deprived of voting rights. Voters who complete 18 years in January 2023 should be added to the voter list. On this occasion, Dr. Ashutosh Tripathi, Rajkumar, BD Pandey, NCC in-charge Manoj Pandey, Dalbir Singh Danu, Geeta Rani Roy, Namita Mandal, Geeta Mehra, Bhagwati Papanoi, Anand Singh Bhandari, KK Prasad, Inderjit Tiwari, Jitendra Mohan, Lalit Mohan etc were present.