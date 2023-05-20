Students Must Script The Blueprint Of New India @ 2047': Vice-President

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, today called upon the students “to work tirelessly, avail opportunities and script the blueprint for New India at 2047, when the nation celebrates the centenary of its independence”. Encouraging students to make opportunities out of challenges, he suggested that “nothing is more dangerous than to have a brilliant idea parked in your mind. Act on the ideas by unleashing your talent and exploiting your potential”.

The Vice-President was the Chief Guest at the 70th Annual Convocation of Panjab University, Chandigarh. During the ceremony, the Vice-President, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University, conferred the Honoris Causa (Doctor of Literature) on noted educator and philanthropist, Dr Sudha N. Murty and Honoris Causa (Doctor of Laws) on the former Chief Justice of India and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Shri Ranjan Gogoi.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President reminded the students about their “responsibility to contribute to the wider good of society, and to work for the greater good of all”. “Ensure and inculcate a deep sense of keeping Nation Always First”, he said. Hailing the National Education Policy 2020 as a game changer, the Vice-President said the policy developed after consultation with all sections, is transforming education at all levels.

The Vice-President observed that systemic reforms and affirmative governance measures in recent years have paid rich dividends and that India, “the largest functioning democracy, is a favourite global destination of opportunity and investment and bright star in the world economic growth”.

Touching upon digital transformation in India, the Vice-President referred to IMF recognising India’s digital development as a "world-class digital public infrastructure", serving as a model for other nations undergoing digital transformation. He also referred to Direct Benefit Transfers through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, MUDRA scheme, etc as reflective of India’s changing governance model which gives no scope for pilferages.

In his address, the Vice-President noted that the convocation was being organised under the first woman Vice-Chancellor of the Panjab University- Prof Renu Vig. He appreciated that Panjab University is home to some of the most illustrious alumni and called upon them to catalyse further growth of the University. He lauded the University for ever pursuing excellence, noting the various MoUs signed with foreign Universities and its participation in international projects like the High Energy Research Programme.

During his visit, the Vice-President held separate meetings with Senate Members, Syndicate Members, Students’ Union, Teachers Association and the Non-Teachers’ Association of Panjab University.

Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab, Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana, Shri. Som Prakash, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Government of India, Shri Harjot Singh Bains, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Government of Punjab, Prof. Renu Vig, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Dr. Sudha N. Murty, Padma Bhushan awardee, Former Chief Justice of India & Member of Parliament, Shri Ranjan Gogoi and other dignitaries were present at the event.