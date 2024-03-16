Maharashtra introduces dress code for school teachers; T-shirts, jeans not allowed

Maharashtra Government Implements Strict Dress Code for School Teachers; Introduces 'Tr' Prefix, Sets Guidelines for Attire Selection

Pune: The Maharashtra government has introduced a dress code for school teachers in the state, disallowing them to wear t-shirts, jeans or any other shirt having designs and pictures.

The teachers can now use the prefix 'Tr' before their names. According to a government resolution (GR) issued by the School Education Department on Friday, the state has asked schools to decide the dress code for their respective male and female teachers.



The move will be applicable to all the schools, including private, aided and non-aided, in the state, the GR said.

“The dress worn by teachers should be neat. The female teachers should wear saree or dress (salwar, chudidar, kurta and dupatta) and male teachers can wear trousers and shirts (tucked in),” said the resolution.



The government has allowed the schools to choose the colour of the dress code and advised that the shirt of the male teacher should be light whereas the trousers should be dark.



“Teachers are not allowed to wear t-shirts, jeans or any other shirt having designs, pictures,” the GR said.



The resolution has permitted the teachers to use the prefix 'Tr' in front of their names on the lines of doctors and advocates.

—PTI