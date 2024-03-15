IIT Gandhinagar to conduct Virtual Open House on 17th March 2024 for its Data Science e-Masters Degree Programme

Admissions are currently open for the inaugural batch of this program, which will commence in May 2024. The last date to apply for the course is 5th April 2024

Gandhinagar: Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT-GN) is organizing a Virtual Open House on 17th March 2024 to create awareness among students and working professionals about its e-Masters degree programme in Data Science for Decision Making.



A unique aspect of this programme is its flexibility for students to complete it both earlier or later than the scheduled two-year course period. This way, they can attend the course and design it as per whichever timeline suits their requirements.



Those interested in learning about this programme can join the Virtual Open House, scheduled for 11 am, 17th March 2024, through the following link - https://iitgn-ac-in.zoom.us/j/94978849109



Data Science is known for being a powerful tool for influencing personal and professional decisions in the increasingly digital world. Thus globally, there is a demand for skilled professionals who can turn raw data into meaningful insights and utilize that for greater benefits. IIT Gandhinagar is offering this e-Masters degree Programme to meet this growing need, and nurture skilled professionals who can take their interests to new heights.



Admissions are currently open for the inaugural batch of this programme, which will commence in May 2024. The last date to apply for the course is 5th April 2024. Interested candidates can register on the IIT-GN Postgraduate Admission Portal - https://admissions.iitgn.ac.in/pgadmission/login



Even while the course will be taught online, the class size has been restricted to 40 to ensure the faculty can pay attention to every single one of the students.



Highlighting the programme’s flexibility, Prof Amit Prashant, Dean (Research and Development), IIT Gandhinagar, said, “While this Degree programme is designed to be completed in two years, candidates can customise their timeline. Working professionals or full-time students can pace themselves by setting their schedules with the possibility of completing it in 1.5 years or extending it to around 2.5 years. Tailoring the timeline to individual needs will enable students to cope with the rigorous course structure that involves intensive assignments, practicals, and industry projects, all subject to regular evaluation.”



One of the programme's primary goals is to equip students with the core competencies needed to enter the workforce immediately upon completing the course. To provide students with the requisite industry-relevant experiences, the programme includes a mandatory yearly 2-week residency. During these residencies, students will participate in intensive workshops and seminars, immersing themselves in an active learning environment.



Speaking about the other e-Masters programme’s of IIT Gandhinagar, Ms. Girija Dave, an Industry Professional who is currently enrolled in the Institutes’ e-Masters Programme in Energy Policy and Regulation, said, “The IIT-GN e-Masters programme offers the opportunity to continuously learn, grow and reap benefits from the professionally designed curriculum and engage with Industry experts and peers / other personnel across the industry. The curriculum is curated using interdisciplinary approaches and designed to provide an in-person classroom experience virtually. The rigour necessitated to complete the assignments, and case studies and fulfill the industry-project requirements provided me with real-world experiences, enhancing my understanding and preparing me for the industry challenges ahead.”



The course blends theoretical knowledge with practical applications, catering to students from diverse academic and industry backgrounds. It offers 100 per cent synchronous learning, enabling direct real-time engagement with instructors and classmates. These aspects, combined with small instructional batches and continuous evaluation, ensure individual guidance, enhancing the overall learning experience.



Outlining the vision behind this programme, Prof Pratyush Dayal, Faculty in-charge, IITGN-X, the education outreach programme of IIT Gandhinagar, said, “The e-Masters degree programme is IITGN’s attempt to educate and equip individuals with the necessary skill set to navigate the increasingly complex digital world. One can push the boundaries of innovation and technology by leveraging data to augment business decisions and research methodologies. The programme envisions producing industry-competent graduates who can harness the power of data for decision-making to empower a new generation of leaders who drive positive change.”



Recognising the importance of connecting education with professional success, the programme emphasises the creation of placement opportunities for the enrolled students. IIT-GN’s Career Development Services (CDS) office will facilitate placements with varied industries. Students will benefit from CDS resources tailored to help them explore and strategise their career paths effectively. Moreover, CDS will ensure that candidates have access to the same recruitment opportunities as those in the regular IITGN MTech program.