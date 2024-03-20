UPSC Civil Services Prelims postponed to June 16 due to Lok Sabha polls

Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) Exams rescheduled to June 16 amidst electoral schedule.

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday postponed the civil services preliminary examination to June 16 from May 26 due to the Lok Sabha elections.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

'Due to the schedule of the impending general election, the commission has decided to postpone the civil services (preliminary) examination-2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service examination, 2024, from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024,' it said.



The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Counting of votes will be on June 4.

—PTI