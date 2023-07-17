Student groups protesting gang rape of minor girl clash in Jodhpur, stones pelted

Jodhpur: At a university hockey stadium here on Monday, two student groups threw stones at one other in protest over the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl, leading police to use force to disperse them, officials said.

Protests against the rape that occurred early Sunday morning characterised the day in Jodhpur. NSUI-affiliated students gathered at Jai Narayan Vyas University's main office early in the day to demand the installation of CCTV cameras and the repair of the campuses' perimeter walls.

They reportedly locked the university's main gate as part of their protest. Later, when several ABVP members showed up and tried to enter the campus while shouting slogans, a fight broke out.—Inputs from Agencies