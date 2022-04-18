Stones Pelted At Cops By Jahangirpuri Shooter's Family, One Detained

New Delhi: The family members of a man, who allegedly fired shots during the communal clashes in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, resorted to stone pelting on Monday when the policemen went to their house for investigation.





DCP Usha Rangnani said a video was being circulated on social media since April 17, showing a man (in blue kurta) opening fire during riots in Jahangirpuri area on April 16.





To investigate the matter, a police team of north west district had gone to the alleged shooter's house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members.





However, when the police reached there, the family members of the said man pelted two stones on them in retaliation following which the police detained one person from the spot. "Legal action is being taken and the situation is completely under control," the senior official said.





The place where the riots took place on April 16 is still under heavy security cover. Even Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the police will remain there in heavy numbers until and unless the situation is completely normalised.





—IANS







































