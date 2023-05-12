State Level Udyog Mitra Samiti Meeting Organized In Rudrapur

Investor's Summit Will Be Organized Soon In The State: Chief Minister

Dineshpur/Rudrapur (The Hawk): It is the endeavor of the state government to maintain continuous communication with the people associated with our industrial world, so that all the problems can be solved easily. Investors' summit will be organized soon in the state. The brand ambassadors of the Investor Summit are also people from our industry. Every possible effort is being made by the state government for industrial development in the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said this while welcoming all the industrialists in the State Level Udyog Mitra Samiti meeting at Hotel Radisson Blu Rudrapur on Friday. He said that the suggestions of industrialists have been included in the industrial policy. There are many possibilities in the field of industrial development in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand's natural beauty and better human resources are attracting industrialists towards Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that whatever suggestions have been received in the meeting today, these suggestions will be seriously considered. He said that the state government will provide all possible support for rapid development of industrial institutions in the state. Chief Minister said that it is our endeavor that big meetings should be held at different places of the state, therefore it was decided to organize this meeting of Udyog Mitra in Rudrapur. He said that such meetings must be held once in 06 months, efforts will be made for this. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is still a young state. Despite having limited resources, every possible effort is being made by the state government for the overall development of the state. He said that a cell has been created for CSR in the state. CSR to the state from people and institutions associated with the industrial sector. The Chief Minister has also appealed to cooperate with the fund.

The Chief Minister said that there is a favorable environment for industrial development in the state. Every possible effort is being made to promote the industrial sector in the state. He said that the height of industrial buildings will be further increased. Sidewalk roads will be made and gradually the work of removing encroachments has been started and encroachments will be removed from all places including industrial areas. He said that while simplifying the pollution category in the industrial sector, efforts will be made that the industries falling in the white category do not have to take NOC. He said that soapstone royalty has been reduced. For effective LISA policy, the LISA policy will also be simplified while examining the LISA policies of other states including Himachal Pradesh. He said that while reviewing the load on old electrical substations in industrial locations, substations should be upgraded as per requirement and there should be separate feeders for industries established in rural areas apart from industrial locations. He said that clarification will be done to remove confusion regarding the calculation of stamp duty on the basis of circle rate so that there is no confusion of any kind. Testing will be done to abolish the duty on food processing. Fire station will be established in Bahadarabad industrial area. The suggestion regarding removal of Fire NOC for completion certificate will be examined by SIDA for micro industries. Changes will be made in relation to the determination of the number of employees in the Factories Act. The period for renewal of petroleum license will be extended. ESI Hospital has been proposed in Kashipur to improve health services in the district. Efforts are being made to connect remote areas with heli service and the process of making Pantnagar airport of international standard is almost in the final stage. He said that the single window system is being made more effective in the state. He appealed to all the entrepreneurs to give suggestions in writing on the issue of safety and empowerment of women workers.

During the meeting, industry friends gave suggestions for the betterment of industrial units, raised problems and appreciated the simplification done by the government in industrial policies. The Chief Minister said that today's meeting will act as a mediator between the government and industry friends, due to which industries in Uttarakhand will progress further. Industries have played a supporting role in the development of the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Modern Integrated Command and Control Center, Rudrapur Udham Singh Nagar by reaching Police Line and unveiled the statue of former Chief Minister late Narayan Dutt Tiwari at ND Tiwari Integrated Industrial Asthan Chowk and paid homage. Chief Minister Dhami praised the beautification works done along the NH. During this, Shri Dhami planted saplings in Sidcul Park and also took a selfie.

Union Minister of State for Defense and Tourism Ajay Bhatt said that the state is fast moving towards development under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He said that the youth should move forward in the field of self-employment. Facing the problems arising during the Corona period under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today it has become the 5th largest economic power in the world. He said that due to mutual coordination, the development works will definitely get more momentum.

District Magistrate Couple Kishore Pant expressed gratitude to everyone for organizing the meeting. During this, he said that industries are the backbone of our development, which provide direct and indirect employment to all. He said that the state and the district are completely industrial friendly states.

In the meeting, small entrepreneurs and beneficiaries were honored and encouraged under PM Swanidhi Yojana.

MLA Shiv Arora, Mayor Rampal Singh, Chief Secretary Dr.S.S. Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretary R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Pankaj Pandey, Ranjit Sinha, Dipendra Chowdhary, Hari Chandra were present in the meeting. Semwal, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Rawat, IG Nilesh Anand Bharne, Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari, Chief Development Officer Vishal Mishra, Additional Secretary Chief Minister Jagdish Chandra Kandpal, BJP District President Kamal Jindal, Gunjan Sukhija, Entrepreneur Durgesh Mohan, Ramesh Chandra, Manoj Daga, Anuj Singhal, Other entrepreneurs and officials including Rajiv Gupta, LM Bisht, Ashutosh Sharma, R Midda, Vineet Sangal, Ashok Bansal, DC Bisht, Amit Singh, Deepip Singh Khetwal, Hariom Agarwal were present.