Stalin Honours Nine ISRO Scientists From Tamil Nadu, Announces Scholarship Programme

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): In recognition of the significant contributions made by space scientists from Tamil Nadu to the nation, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an award of Rs 25 lakh for each of the nine scientists affiliated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, a scholarship program has been initiated in honor of these scientists.

“As a token of our appreciation, the Tamil Nadu Government is awarding each of these scientists Rs. 25 lakhs, recognising their immense talent and achievements. To nurture more young talents, I am pleased to announce scholarships in the name of these visionary scientists. Let us envision a future where the skies hold no limits for Tamil Nadu,” CM Stalin wrote on X. A scholarship named after renowned scientists would be provided to nine postgraduate engineering students to nurture the spirit to make scientific inventions

The Scientists who were facilitated by the state government include former ISRO Chairman K Sivan, Dr Mayilsamy Annadurai, Dr V. Narayanan, Thiru. A. Rajarajan, M. Sankaran, J. Asir Packiaraj, M. Vanitha, Nigar Shaji and Dr. Veeramuthuvel.

Stalin posted on X, "Honoured to felicitate these remarkable space scientists from Tamil Nadu, who have etched their names in the history of Indian Space Research with their incredible contributions. This event exemplifies social justice, as most of them hail from humble backgrounds and government schools. Two incredible women among them also inspire us all."

Former ISRO Director K Sivan expressed his appreciation for the Tamil Nadu government's initiative, noting its potential to inspire young students.

Speaking at the event, former ISRO director K Sivan told ANI, "This type of arrangement, whatever the Tamil Nadu Government has done will be a big motivation for the young students studying in Tamil Nadu Government schools. They will be getting more enthusiastic and feel that one day, they also will become engineers. It is a great motivation; I would say that the Government of Tamil Nadu has done. The youth should inculcate a scientific temper. They can select their own area of interest and work hard and innovate in that area, then they can rise to a big level." P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 welcomed the effort by the Tamil Nadu government and said that it will help the people coming from rural backgrounds.

"It is a welcome move and a great effort by the Tamil Nadu Government because these types of schemes will help many people who have come from rural backgrounds. Whatever the Tamil Nadu Government has announced, it encourages many people to come into this field and many more scientists will come. There is no doubt about it. We are very happy about this,” P Veeramuthuvel said.

Regarding the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Veeramuthuvel stated, "As far as Chandrayaan-3 is concerned, our mission objective is completely met; it exceeded our expectations."

Along with this, CM MK Stalin also launched a scholarship programme for Government school students who are pursuing Engineering under 7.5 reservations and wish to continue their master's in the same field will be provided Scholarships in the name of these nine scientists.

Their expense including tuition fees, hostel fees etc. will be borne by the government.

These students will be selected by the committee comprising of scientists.

“I am informing you that a ten crore rupee corpus fund has been allocated for this scheme. Dear students, I ask you to develop an interest in science and leadership. Today’s student committee should become scientists,” MK Stalin said at the event.

Further praising the efforts, A Rajarajan, Director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre said “I feel what I have done is a very small thing for the building of the nation. On this occasion, when you get invited and felicitated by the Chief Minister, I feel privileged and humble. It also gives that we have to work harder to keep this recognition and make sure that the coming generation gets skilled properly in all so that we become a powerful India in the manufacturing area." —ANI