SP among 6 policemen booked on charge of torturing advocate in custody in Punjab

Chandigarh: According to the FIR filed in the Muktsar district of Punjab, a superintendent of police and five other cops tortured a lawyer in their custody, including indulging in forced sodomy with a co-accused.

In support of the lawyer, the Bar Association of the Punjab and Haryana High Court unanimously voted on Tuesday to call a strike, effective immediately, in order to force the removal and arrest of the police officers involved.

On September 14, police arrested the lawyer and another man after receiving a report from Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Raman Kumar Kamboj, who stated that the lawyers had attacked a police squad and ripped the uniforms of the officers involved.—Inputs from Agencies