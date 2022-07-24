New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated Vaccination Centre for children at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) today. He also launched the Bal Raksha mobile app, which is aimed at creating awareness of paediatric preventive healthcare through Ayurveda intervention amongst parents. The app will also collect feedback from parents regarding the impact of the kit on their children's health and immunity.

Shri Sonowal paid his tribute to Late Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who served as H.O.D at Shalya Tantra Department of AIIA, before he lost his life due to Covid in 2020. The Minister also addressed students at the Institute and motivated them by sharing insights on how Ayurveda has now gained global acceptance and what it means for students pursuing Ayurveda studies.

Director, AIIADr. Tanuja Manoj Nesari, along with faculty members welcomed the Shri Sonowal on his arrival. Smt. Jai Devi Kaushal, MLA from Malihabad, UP, was also present at the occasion. She brought with her some saplings for a plantation drive at the Institute. Shri Sonowal, along with Smt. Kaushal and Dr.Nesari, planted the saplings in the garden and took a tour of the Institute.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda, an autonomous organisation under Ministry of Ayush, aims at bringing synergy between the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda and modern tools and technology. The Institute has 12 specialty departments, 30 OPD units with state-of-the-art inter-disciplinary research laboratories and an international collaborative centre for global promotion and research in Ayurveda. Ayurveda is the oldest system of medicine and health science dating back to more than 3,000 years. During Covid times, AIIA played a major role by treating patients at the Covid Healthcare Centre in sync with its mission of ‘care with compassion’.