    Menu
    States & UTs

    Soldier shoots himself dead in Jammu

    author-img
    The Hawk
    August10/ 2022

    Jammu: An Army personnel allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle inside a camp here, officials said on Wednesday.

    Rifleman Yogesh Kumar was on guard duty at Kullian camp in Miran Sahib area on the outskirts of the city when he shot himself in the head, the officials said.

    Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, died on the spot and later his body was taken to hospital by police for postmortem.

    Police have started inquest proceedings. —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Soldier shoots himself shoots himself dead in Jammu
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in