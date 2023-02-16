    Menu
    Snow Leopard Spotted In Uttarakhand's Darma Valley For The First Time

    The Hawk
    February16/ 2023

    Snow Leopard

    Pithoragarh: A snow leopard has been sighted for the first time at a height of about 11,120 feet in the Darma valley in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

    A team of explorers in search of high-Himalayan fauna has spotted a solitary animal of this elusive species in a snowy terrain above Dar village on February 6, Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mohan Dagare said on Thursday.

    The explorers have captured the snow leopard in their camera from a distance of about 20 metres, he added. This is the first time that a snow leopard has been found in these altitudes, Mr. Dagare said. —PTI

