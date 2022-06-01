Smriti Irani Hits Out At Kejriwal For Giving Clean Chit To Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving a clean chit to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Jain has been sent to ED custody till June 9. Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters here, Irani asked for how long Kejriwal will continue to give patronage to “desh ka gaddar (traitor), Jain”. Irani’s remark comes close on the heels of Kejriwal’s press conference on Tuesday in which he defended Jain and gave him a clean chit.

“AAP is a party of honest deshbhakts; we consider corruption to be treason; we can sacrifice our lives but won’t steal even a paisa of taxpayers money,” Kejriwal had said.

She said: “Pronouncing himself judge, Kejriwal set Satyendar Jain free in people’s court.” Irani posed several questions related to the money laundering case in which Jain was arrested.

The Union minister asked, “Can Kejriwal deny that Jain, with the help of four shell companies and help of family members and associates laundered Rs 16.39 lakh with the support of hawala operators from Kolkata.” “Is it true that the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax department held that Jain is the owner of ill-gotten money. Is it true that a division bench of Delhi High Court has confirmed the finding of the principal commissioner of Income Tax department that Jain indeed himself is the real owner of money laundered.

“Is it true Jain has more than 200 bigha of land purchased in the vicinity of unauthorised colonies out of this laundered and unaccounted income of 16.39 crore in the name of shell companies.

“Is it true that providing a huge return in investment in land in the vicinity of unauthorised colonies is the real reason why the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regularises these colonies,” she asked.

Responding to the claims that Jain received the money for consultancy he provided, she said, “When there was no building on the land, what consultancy was an architect offering? Can consultancy be Rs 16 crore?”—IANS