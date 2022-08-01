Skilling Programmes On Drone Manufacturing

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has started five (5) short-termskilling programmes on drone manufacturing, repairing and maintenance. The details are attached at Annexure-1.The Government has started theseshort-term courses in 126 Industrial Training Institutes(ITIs) across 19 states in the country, out of which twelve (12)ITIs are in Maharashtra. The details are attached at Annexure-2.