Chandigarh: A vehicle collided head-on with a truck near Kandela village in Haryana's Jind district on Tuesday morning, leaving six dead and 17 injured, police said. The victims, all residents of Hisar district, were returning from Haridwar after performing rituals following the death of an elderly family member. The injured have been referred to nearby hospitals, police said, adding that two of them were in a serious condition. The truck driver fled from the accident spot.—PTI
Six killed in road accident in Haryana's Jind
The Hawk
May24/ 2022
