Six booked over sexual harassment of woman in UP

Shahjahanpur: An FIR has been registered against six persons, including a man who allegedly hid his religious identity, for sexually exploiting a woman for about nine years, police said on Sunday.



Danish who posed as a Hindu and identified himself as Avinash made a friendship with the 30-year-old woman nine years ago, Circle Officer (City) Akhand Pratap Singh told PTI.



One day he took the woman to his home and introduced her to his family.



When the woman confronted the man that he was not a Hindu but a Muslim, he allegedly raped her in front of his sister and sister-in-law, Singh said, adding the act was also filmed.



According to the FIR, the accused continued to rape the woman for about nine years, threatening to victim make the video public.



Another person who has been identified and persons yet to be identified also raped the woman, police said.



When the woman narrated her plight to her family members, they sought help from local VHP leader Rajesh Awasthi.



Awasthi said he came to know about the incident on Saturday, following which he, along with his supporters, reached Kotwali police station.



He claimed that initially police were reluctant to lodge an FIR. But when VHP workers started shouting slogans, a case was registered at around 11 pm on Saturday following directions of the superintendent of police, he added.



A case has been registered against Danish, his sister and sister-in-law and two unnamed accused under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, police said, adding efforts are on to nab them.

—PTI