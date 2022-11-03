Six are accused in the death of a K'taka police officer

Bengaluru (The Hawk): T.J. Abraham, a social activist and seasoned attorney, has filed a lawsuit against six people, including two current BJP government ministers, in relation to the passing of a police inspector assigned to the Karnataka Police department.

At Bengaluru's K.R. Puram police station, a complaint has been made.

Inspector of Police Nandeesh passed away lately after suffering a heart attack. He allegedly passed away as a result of political pressure.

In this regard, Abraham had filed a complaint against the state's ministers of housing, Araga Jnanendra, and urban development, Byrathi Basavaraj.

Additionally, he had filed complaints against Chandru, a byrathi Basavaraj relative, Pratap Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police for the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Reena Suvarna, and Ganesh.

All of the defendants, according to him, are indirectly to blame for Inspector Nandeesh's passing.

According to the lawsuit, Nandeesh had a heart attack as a result of pressure from Basavaraj's family. He was singled out for criticism for disobeying Chandru and Ganesh.

The CCB deliberately conducted the raid and applied pressure to have the deceased inspector suspended.

The accusation further claimed that the deceased had paid bribes totaling Rs. 50 lakh to the state's minister of urban development and Rs. 20 lakh to the state's minister of home affairs.

"No clarification was requested of the deceased Nandeesh prior to suspension. I have requested that a FIR be filed against each and every suspect. I'll go to court if they don't file a FIR," Abraham stated.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai commanded an investigation into the matter. On October 27, Inspector Nandeesh, who was assigned to the K.R. Puram police station in Bengaluru, passed away from a heart attack.

The BJP-led Karnataka administration has come under fire from former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of the JD (S), who claims that political pressure caused Nandeesh to have a heart attack.

The circumstances surrounding the Inspector's heart attack were questioned by Kumaraswamy. The tragedy, according to the wife of the dead Inspector, was brought on by pressure.

Nandeesh was demoted for permitting a bar to remain open past dawn within the K.R. Puram police station's boundaries.

"The government itself had approved restaurants to function till 1 a.m.," the JD(S) Chief added. I want to know how long the pub was open, therefore I'm approaching the government. Who attended? How many of them were political supporters? According to a story, there were also police officers dancing in the bar.

"How will the officers who had paid Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakh for postings in Bengaluru reclaim their money?" This is a homicide committed by the in power regime. A higher agency needs to look into this matter, remarked Kumaraswamy.

