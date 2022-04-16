Situation Under Control, Senior Officers On Ground: Delhi Police Chief

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Saturday night that the situation is under control in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where violent clashes broke out took after stones were allegedly pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession.





"In today's incident in NW District, the situation is under control. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas," the Asthana said.





He further informed that senior officers have been asked to remain on the ground and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake patrolling.





Strict action will be taken against the guilty, he said.





"Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to any rumour or fake news on social media," Asthana said.





While the full details of the incident are yet to come out, sources said that the violence erupted after there was stone pelting on a 'Shobha Yatra' taken out in the area.





A Fire Department official told IANS that they received several calls in the evening regarding arson in the area.





"We can't respond to such requests, but at 6.43 p.m., we got a call about a fire incident at a shop in the Jahangirpuri area after which two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service," the official said.





The injured have been shifted to the Babu Jagjeevan Ram hospital.

—IANS